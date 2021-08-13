Zacks: Brokerages Expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $110.40 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) will announce sales of $110.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $109.97 million to $110.83 million. EverQuote posted sales of $89.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full-year sales of $444.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $442.95 million to $445.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $532.68 million, with estimates ranging from $523.56 million to $553.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. EverQuote’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EVER. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

In related news, CMO Craig Lister sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $83,903.30. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 48,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,546.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $51,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 110,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,377 shares of company stock worth $1,362,258. Company insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. 56.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVER opened at $21.32 on Friday. EverQuote has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $54.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.52. The company has a market capitalization of $607.09 million, a PE ratio of -47.38 and a beta of 1.35.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

