Zacks: Brokerages Expect Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $212.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) to report sales of $212.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $216.70 million and the lowest is $207.80 million. Investors Bancorp posted sales of $201.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full-year sales of $832.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $821.30 million to $843.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $880.85 million, with estimates ranging from $863.90 million to $897.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.64%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISBC. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.81.

NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $14.62 on Friday. Investors Bancorp has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

