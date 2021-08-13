Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company’s investment portfolio will be principally in middle-market private companies. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AINV. boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.92.

Shares of AINV opened at $13.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $894.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.96. Apollo Investment has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $15.27.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 66.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Research analysts expect that Apollo Investment will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. 33.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

