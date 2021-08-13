Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Erste Bank der Muster is a traditional banking group and providering financial services in Central and Eastern Europe. It focuses on retail and SME banking. It offers a range of products through group-wide bundling of product know how into Competence Centres covering, among others, Debt financing, Equity capital markets ,Mergers and acquisitions,Debt advisory, Project financing, Syndication, Real Estate financing and solutions, Infrastructure Finance & Public Sector, Merchant Banking / Private Equity, Leasing solutions (IMMORENT), and Corporate Cash Management. Its customers can avail its products in netbanking, wether it is Komfort-Kredit, Profit account, Bonus account, Building society contract, Pension plan or the order of MasterCard or VISA Card. Erste Bank focuses on private clients, corporate clients and the public sector. it offers all financial products under one roof. It operates in the areas of investment , construction and living , and leasing. Erste Bank is based in Vienna, Austria. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Erste Group Bank in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an equal weight rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on Erste Group Bank from €35.80 ($42.12) to €37.20 ($43.76) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale raised Erste Group Bank to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from €39.00 ($45.88) to €42.00 ($49.41) in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Erste Group Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Erste Group Bank from €40.00 ($47.06) to €42.00 ($49.41) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Erste Group Bank currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.84.

EBKDY opened at $20.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.39. Erste Group Bank has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $21.67.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.303 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Erste Group Bank’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

