Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is based in Fremont, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.14.

ICHR opened at $41.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Ichor has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 2.29.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. Ichor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Ichor will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,683,598.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,249,962.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $561,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Ichor during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ichor during the 2nd quarter worth about $615,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ichor by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 916,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,307,000 after buying an additional 36,264 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ichor during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ichor by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,238,000 after buying an additional 40,970 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

