Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) to Sell

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is focused on developing novel therapeutics for underlying cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic and ophthalmic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NGM282, NGM313, NGM120, NGM217, NGM621, NGM386 and NGM395 which are in clinical stage. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

NGM has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.73.

Shares of NGM stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 2.02. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%. Analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $366,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,365,000 after purchasing an additional 238,964 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,995,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,227,000 after buying an additional 413,843 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 249.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 612,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,086,000 after buying an additional 437,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,323,000 after buying an additional 112,796 shares during the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

