Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) to Hold

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

Shares of OCUL stock opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The company has a market cap of $834.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.87. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 591.81% and a negative return on equity of 103.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $143,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 13.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter worth $119,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 7.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 61.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

