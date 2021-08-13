Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonim Technologies Inc. provides ultra-rugged mobile phones and accessories. It provides its solutions under categories of ultra-rugged mobile phones based on the Android platform, which are capable of attaching to both public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories and cloud-based software and application services. The company serves construction, energy and utility, hospitality, logistics, manufacturing, public sector and transportation sectors. Sonim Technologies Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONM opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sonim Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50. The company has a market cap of $28.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 3.41.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.04% and a negative return on equity of 95.56%. The business had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonim Technologies news, CFO Robert L. Tirva sold 42,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $27,450.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 42.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 34,097 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 264.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 325,437 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 182.1% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,567 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

