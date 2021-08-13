Zacks Investment Research Downgrades UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) to Sell

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UpHealth Holdings Inc. is a comprehensive digital health technology and tech-enabled services platform which empowers providers, health systems and payors globally to manage care for people with complex medical, behavioral and social needs. UpHealth Holdings Inc., formerly known as GigCapital2 Inc., is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UPH. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of UpHealth in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on UpHealth in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on UpHealth in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

UPH stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.44. UpHealth has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $12.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UpHealth during the second quarter worth $61,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $532,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $606,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,973,000. 43.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UpHealth Company Profile

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

