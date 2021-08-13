Zacks Investment Research Downgrades YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) to Sell

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “YPF Sociedad Anonima is an international energy company, based on the integrated business of hydrocarbons, focalized in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability and responsibility. They have a dominant position in Argentina’s exploration, production, refining and marketing sectors, as well as a growing presence in petrochemicals. “

YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.96. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.02.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,646,963 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,508,000 after buying an additional 486,903 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after buying an additional 304,870 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,420,925 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after buying an additional 52,633 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,649,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,605,000.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

