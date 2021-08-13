Zacks Investment Research Lowers Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Colony Bankcorp, Inc., a multibank holding company, provides retail and commercial banking services to consumers and small to medium size businesses primarily in south Georgia. It offers various deposits, including interest bearing demand and savings deposits, checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts. Colony Bank’s philosophy is firmly grounded in the principle that banking is about relationships, not just products and technology. “

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CBAN opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.91. Colony Bankcorp has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $171.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $22.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 8,585 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the second quarter valued at $531,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the second quarter valued at $582,000. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 118.0% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 881,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 476,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Colony Bankcorp by 46.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colony Bankcorp (CBAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.