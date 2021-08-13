Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lemonade Inc. offers homeowners and renters insurance principally in the United States and contents and liability insurance primarily in Germany and the Netherlands, through its full-stack insurance carriers. Lemonade Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on LMND. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lemonade currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.29.

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $75.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.53. Lemonade has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $188.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion and a PE ratio of -26.33.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Lemonade had a negative net margin of 188.22% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lemonade will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,303. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 39.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,092,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,085 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 51.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,338,000 after acquiring an additional 588,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,166,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,613,000 after acquiring an additional 48,480 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,772,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

