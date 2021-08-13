Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tate & Lyle Ventures and Agri Investment Fund have co-led a 3.5m investment into Fugeia, a newly formed functional food technology business with a focus on gut health. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TATYY. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Monday, April 26th. Investec downgraded Tate & Lyle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tate & Lyle has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

TATYY stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.40. 261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,070. Tate & Lyle has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $46.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.7249 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 3.95%. Tate & Lyle’s payout ratio is currently 72.90%.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides solutions for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink.

