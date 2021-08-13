Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) to Hold

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. provides an alternative investment platform principally in Brazil. The company’s business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial advisory business. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. is based in RIO DE JANEIRO. “

Separately, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Vinci Partners Investments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of Vinci Partners Investments stock opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $731.15 million and a P/E ratio of 29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 15.37. Vinci Partners Investments has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $19.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.74.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the second quarter worth $46,000. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the second quarter worth $14,508,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the second quarter worth $2,842,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the second quarter worth $435,000. Institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

