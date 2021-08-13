Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) to Buy

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.03% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

BWMN stock opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.46. Bowman Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $14.90.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. On average, analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth about $807,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth about $834,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth about $2,217,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth about $10,201,000. 1.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

