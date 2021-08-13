Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHRS. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Coherus BioSciences from a c rating to a d- rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Maxim Group began coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $13.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.63. Coherus BioSciences has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $421,092.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,688,578.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $49,654.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 44.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 90.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coherus BioSciences (CHRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.