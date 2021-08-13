Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

Get Conduent alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CNDT opened at $7.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.38 and a beta of 1.93. Conduent has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $8.50.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conduent will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNDT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Conduent by 26.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,549,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276,748 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Conduent by 39.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,453,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Conduent by 2,130.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,829,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,427 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in Conduent in the second quarter valued at $11,940,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Conduent in the first quarter valued at $8,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

About Conduent

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

Recommended Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conduent (CNDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.