Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zalando from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Zalando from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $54.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.39 and a beta of 1.48. Zalando has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $62.33.

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

