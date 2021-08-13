Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($6.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($5.90), Fidelity Earnings reports. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 243.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.47%.

Zealand Pharma A/S stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,159. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.01. Zealand Pharma A/S has a one year low of $27.71 and a one year high of $44.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Zealand Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.