Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.900-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37 billion-$1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.Zebra Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $1.37 on Friday, hitting $567.03. 962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,005. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $246.83 and a 1-year high of $572.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $531.49. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

ZBRA has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $460.50.

In related news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total value of $355,762.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,745,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $9,784,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,776,963.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,801 shares of company stock valued at $19,303,596. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

