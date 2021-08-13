Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Announces Earnings Results

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.55. 403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,195. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.62. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $62.79.

In related news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $1,447,679.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,423,491 shares in the company, valued at $76,911,218.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 516,845 shares in the company, valued at $27,940,640.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,170 shares of company stock worth $9,845,270. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZNTL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

