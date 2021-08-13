Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Zhongsheng Group stock remained flat at $$91.00 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.72. Zhongsheng Group has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $98.97.

About Zhongsheng Group

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota and Nissan.

