Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of Zhongsheng Group stock remained flat at $$91.00 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.72. Zhongsheng Group has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $98.97.
About Zhongsheng Group
