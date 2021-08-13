Ziegler Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,630 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 0.8% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $24,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,468,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786,073 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10,082.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,787,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750,600 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $137,618,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,136,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,793 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 70.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,894,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.27. The stock had a trading volume of 36,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,875,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $149.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $69.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.03.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BMY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

