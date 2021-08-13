Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $14.91 Million Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 56.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,845 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 85,235 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Insight Enterprises worth $14,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $81,000.

Insight Enterprises stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.62. 366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,461. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.83. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.63 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.83.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

