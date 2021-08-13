Ziegler Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 60.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,705 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axonics were worth $13,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Axonics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Axonics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Axonics by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Axonics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Axonics by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Axonics alerts:

Shares of AXNX traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,321. Axonics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $70.46. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.66 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.58.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $45.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 45.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 6,866 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $379,140.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,429.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 32,833 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,805,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,940 shares in the company, valued at $17,486,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,394 shares of company stock worth $4,326,913 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AXNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.