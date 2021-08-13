Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 52,567 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,567 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $15,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,245 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 18.7% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,234,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,809,000 after buying an additional 194,629 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 2,955.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 892,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,242,000 after buying an additional 863,176 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 11.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 870,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,441,000 after buying an additional 91,833 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 43.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 812,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,801,000 after buying an additional 244,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Colin Cahill sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $99,778.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,785.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.25, for a total transaction of $753,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,420 shares in the company, valued at $11,938,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,691 shares of company stock worth $26,872,055. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $184.29. The stock had a trading volume of 421 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,378. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.31 and a 1 year high of $203.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.79.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 442.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SWAV shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.57.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

