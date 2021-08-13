Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stake Raised by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,495 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZION. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,828,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,125,000 after purchasing an additional 248,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,827,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,249,000 after purchasing an additional 514,837 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,644,000 after purchasing an additional 479,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,380,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,781,000 after purchasing an additional 31,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,307,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,803,000 after acquiring an additional 19,433 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZION. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $199,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,357.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ZION opened at $55.94 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $60.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

