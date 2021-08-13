Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $197.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis stock opened at $199.84 on Friday. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $207.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $94.71 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 16.2% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 3.0% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 18.1% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.