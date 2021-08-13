Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Director Cam L. Garner Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Director Cam L. Garner purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $148,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.08. Zogenix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $25.51. The company has a market capitalization of $760.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.38.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 917.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 18.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,746,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,136,000 after buying an additional 578,391 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 178.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 33,465 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 79.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 11,364 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 39.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 40,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Zogenix by 1.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,781,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,769,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares in the last quarter.

ZGNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $17.67 price target on Zogenix in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

