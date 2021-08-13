Zurich Insurance Group’s (ZFSVF) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zurich Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.10.

OTCMKTS:ZFSVF opened at $439.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $407.43. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $328.13 and a 52 week high of $450.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,000.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

