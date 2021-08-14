$0.03 EPS Expected for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.11. Myriad Genetics reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on MYGN. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

In related news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $95,802.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,897.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S. Louise Phanstiel sold 47,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,677,750.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,157 shares of company stock valued at $13,274,627 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.79. The stock had a trading volume of 393,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,203. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 1.60. Myriad Genetics has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $36.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

