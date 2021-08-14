$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) will report $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.08. Clipper Realty posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Clipper Realty.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Clipper Realty in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Clipper Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clipper Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 6,281.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 23,557 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. 48.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CLPR traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.89. 92,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.94. Clipper Realty has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $9.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clipper Realty (CLPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.