$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) will report $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.08. Clipper Realty posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Clipper Realty.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Clipper Realty in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Clipper Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clipper Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 6,281.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 23,557 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. 48.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CLPR traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.89. 92,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.94. Clipper Realty has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $9.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clipper Realty (CLPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.