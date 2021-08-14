$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) to report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.07. Tactile Systems Technology posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tactile Systems Technology.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 10.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $41.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.29. The stock has a market cap of $814.62 million, a PE ratio of 60.56, a P/E/G ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.59. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $64.53.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $45,825.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $977,174.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $371,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,698,000 after purchasing an additional 289,734 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.