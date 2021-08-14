-$0.13 EPS Expected for Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings. Tenax Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tenax Therapeutics.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($1.43).

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Tenax Therapeutics by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 747,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 320,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tenax Therapeutics by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 356,347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 178,455 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tenax Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 19,302 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tenax Therapeutics by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 17,647 shares during the period. 25.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TENX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 89,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. Tenax Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

