$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to report $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Twitter’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.08. Twitter posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Twitter.

Get Twitter alerts:

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWTR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $1,260,821.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,888 shares of company stock worth $5,178,097. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Twitter by 142.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 172,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after buying an additional 101,222 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Twitter by 22.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,019,000 after buying an additional 64,621 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 16.7% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after buying an additional 26,878 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of Twitter by 3.7% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 946,542 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $65,132,000 after buying an additional 33,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 10.5% in the first quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR opened at $64.82 on Wednesday. Twitter has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.49. The firm has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

See Also: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twitter (TWTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.