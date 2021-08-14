-$0.21 EPS Expected for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.15). Pegasystems posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.32%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEGA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.57.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $127.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 795.69 and a beta of 1.19. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $109.06 and a 52-week high of $148.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.76%.

In related news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 2,470 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $315,468.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,119.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $38,936.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,042.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,755 shares of company stock valued at $482,433. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 207.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 25,633 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after acquiring an additional 10,665 shares in the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

