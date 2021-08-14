$0.31 EPS Expected for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. CrossFirst Bankshares posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CFB shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFB traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.40. 44,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $683.27 million, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 65,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

