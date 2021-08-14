$0.37 EPS Expected for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ABB’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.36. ABB posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ABB will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ABB.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

ABB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.78 price target on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 price target on ABB and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $36.78 target price on ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.28.

ABB stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,147,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,808. ABB has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ABB by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in ABB by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in ABB by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ABB by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in ABB by 6.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

