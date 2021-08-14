$0.38 EPS Expected for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) will announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.40. Bridgewater Bancshares reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bridgewater Bancshares.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 26.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, Director Todd B. Urness acquired 4,105 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $71,180.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,090,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,917,558.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWB stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.96. The stock had a trading volume of 16,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,584. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bridgewater Bancshares has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $449.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.82.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.