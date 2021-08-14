-$0.42 EPS Expected for Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) will report earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Myovant Sciences reported earnings of ($0.75) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($1.85). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.46).

A number of research firms recently commented on MYOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, reduced their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Myovant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Myovant Sciences stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. Myovant Sciences has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.34.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $307,721.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,617,438.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $149,650.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 186,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,695.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,514 shares of company stock valued at $591,763. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 131,583 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $42,191,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the first quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

