$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) will report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agenus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.28. Agenus posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 264.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.84). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agenus by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,291 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agenus by 17.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,903,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,183 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Agenus by 7.1% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 13,777,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,474,000 after purchasing an additional 912,567 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Agenus by 10.7% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 7,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,080,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agenus by 20.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,386,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,591,000 after buying an additional 583,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Agenus stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.15. 3,824,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,999. Agenus has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $6.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.31.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

