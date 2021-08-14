$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) will report $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.64. TowneBank reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 27.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday.

NASDAQ TOWN traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.24. The stock had a trading volume of 60,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,208. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.56. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $33.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,315,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,117,000 after acquiring an additional 73,036 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,184,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,603,000 after acquiring an additional 312,122 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,830,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,115,000 after acquiring an additional 46,384 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,581,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,123,000 after acquiring an additional 75,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,524,000 after purchasing an additional 67,547 shares during the period. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

