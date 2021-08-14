$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Mercantile Bank reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mercantile Bank.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.34. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 13.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, COO Robert T. Worthington bought 3,431 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.56 per share, with a total value of $111,713.36. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at $285,844.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,984,000 after buying an additional 108,664 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,868,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 557,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,115,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,402,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,169,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

MBWM opened at $32.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $34.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.98. The company has a market cap of $519.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.73%.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercantile Bank (MBWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.