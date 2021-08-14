$0.88 EPS Expected for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Terex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $1.19. Terex posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 183.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Terex.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%.

TEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.56.

Shares of TEX traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.30. The company had a trading volume of 520,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.06. Terex has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Terex’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Terex in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Terex in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terex (TEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.