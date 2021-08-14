$0.94 EPS Expected for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Boot Barn reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 370%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.55.

BOOT traded down $1.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.74. 253,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 2.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Boot Barn has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $93.25.

In other news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $962,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $1,691,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,201 shares of company stock worth $11,631,836. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 409.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 45.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3,254.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

