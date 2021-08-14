$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) will post $0.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capri’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23. Capri posted earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capri will report full year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.04) earnings per share. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CPRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.96.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,052,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,641,000 after buying an additional 245,342 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $216,192,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,149,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,303,000 after buying an additional 360,140 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,736,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,551,000 after buying an additional 427,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,804,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,024,000 after buying an additional 50,705 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPRI opened at $59.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Capri has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $61.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.52.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

