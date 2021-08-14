$0.97 EPS Expected for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) will announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.01. Washington Trust Bancorp reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 29.06%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WASH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WASH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 36,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,598,000 after buying an additional 40,837 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WASH traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $52.07. The company had a trading volume of 25,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $56.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

