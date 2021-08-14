$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report $1.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the lowest is $0.76. Take-Two Interactive Software reported earnings per share of $2.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $6.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $9.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Take-Two Interactive Software.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $784.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 19.45%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.86.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 456,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,818,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 443.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,504,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,377,000 after acquiring an additional 115,639 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23,129.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 751,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,943,000 after acquiring an additional 747,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 163.9% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTWO traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $160.35. The stock had a trading volume of 925,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,481. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.01. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $151.00 and a 1 year high of $214.91.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.