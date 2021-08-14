$1.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for TotalEnergies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the lowest is $1.04. TotalEnergies posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 355.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that TotalEnergies will report full year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $6.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TotalEnergies.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.05 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 4.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.8% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 6.4% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTE opened at $44.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $119.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.97. TotalEnergies has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $50.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.34%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

