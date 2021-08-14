10,103 Shares in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Bought by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UMH. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after buying an additional 1,035,919 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 27,866 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 36.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the first quarter valued at $5,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

NYSE:UMH opened at $23.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.72. UMH Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $24.87.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 48.77% and a net margin of 27.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UMH. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Aegis lifted their price objective on UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. UMH Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

UMH Properties Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.